Sheffield Wednesday head to Kenilworth Road for this weekend’s Championship offering.

Luton Town have received a major boost to morale ahead of hosting Sheffield Wednesday with key defender Alfie Doughty putting pen to paper on a long-term contract.

Wednesday travel to Kenilworth Road on Saturday looking to end a run of four games without victory, having struggled to replicate the performance from their opening-weekend thumping of Plymouth Argyle. Danny Rohl’s side were flying that day but have since come crashing back down to earth, with early expectations somewhat tempered.

They face a Luton side sitting above them only on goal difference, but one finally starting to enjoy some optimism after a first win of the season against Millwall last weekend. With both teams struggling, any kind of boost can lift the squad and the Hatters will hope confirmation of fan-favourite Doughty’s fresh deal will do exactly that.

“I’ve been trying to get this done, when I knew about my situation at the club and I wanted to stay, I want to get back into the Premier League with Luton, especially after this couple of years we’ve had,” Doughty told Luton’s website. “It’s my third year now, I love the club and I’m happy to stay.

“It’s been brilliant and I can’t say enough about the club, it means a lot to me now. It started my career off again, having gone through a tough time, so there’s no reason why I wouldn’t have signed this contract. I’m happy now and I want to kick on even more.”

Luton manager Rob Edwards added: “This is very good news for the football club, and good news for Alfie as well. It’s a big commitment from a big player for us, everyone knows how popular Alfie is with the fans and within the squad, and we are all delighted to get it sorted.”

Doughty has played every league minute at Luton this season and already registered one assist, with the attacking left-back all but certain to start this weekend when Wednesday come to town. Rohl will hope to have Dominic Iorfa back and available for the trip south, with a decision on the defender expected to be taken late.