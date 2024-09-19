Presence of defender in Sheffield Wednesday training explained by Danny Röhl
The 19-year-old has enjoyed his start to life with Boro, already getting a handful of starts and a first senior goal under his belt since joining on loan, and this week he played 73 minutes of their FA Cup 2nd Qualifying Round Replay against Dunston UTS, putting in a good performance in their 5-2 victory.
His loan spell hasn’t meant that he’s been absent from Middlewood Road completely, though, with the teenager having been spotted training with Danny Röhl and his first team in S6 as the German continues to keep a very close eye on his development. He can train with Wednesday when not doing so with the Seadogs.
Speaking to The Star, the Owls boss explained, “It depends always on the topic, if you have smaller groups - sometimes he’s not training with us, but of course this is always how we have to schedule and plan training. If we need 11 v 11 then we might take him - he’s involved.
“Since I arrived here it’s been important that I bring players up to the first team, give them minutes and give them a chance. And in this development it’s not just a case of then staying in the first team, sometimes you go back to the academy, train again, and we have some good examples in the last months of how it works. It’s helpful, and we’ll continue.”
Scarborough are back in action this weekend as they play host to Scunthorpe United, and with not too long left of his initial loan spell at the Flamingo Land Stadium young Maltby will be eager to make his time count.
