Ipswich Town defeat opens things up for title-chasing Sheffield Wednesday

Things are tight at the top of the table at present, with Plymouth Argyle now sitting pretty on top after their dramatic win over the Tractor Boys on Sunday afternoon.

But they’re just one point ahead of both Portsmouth – the only side yet to be beaten, and who have a game in hand – and Ipswich, while only two points ahead of Darren Moore’s Owls who currently sit in fourth place.

With Pompey and Ipswich playing each other next Saturday at least one of them will be dropping points, and if Plymouth don’t trounce Wycombe Wanderers then a victory for Wednesday against Port Vale could well see them climb to the division’s summit by the time next weekend has come to an end.

Wednesday’s 3-1 win over Wycombe at the weekend saw them become the league’s top scorers with 20 goals in 10 games, and Callum Paterson’s late goal meant that they’ve also had more different goalscorers (10) than any other team in the division.

Moore and his players have made no secret of the fact that they’re pushing for automatic promotion this season after their play-off disappointment last time out, and they’ll know how important it is to keep up momentum after wins like the weekend’s.

Vale have had a solid enough start to their campaign after promotion in 2021/22 and find themselves sitting midtable at present, though if Wednesday have visions of going up automatically then these are the sort of games they’ll be expected to win.

If they do pick up three points on Saturday then they’ll go third at the very least, however there will no doubt be a few eyes on the results in Ipswich and Wycombe as they eye top spot once again.

Wednesday haven’t won three back-to-back away games in the league since April 2017, but could change that with a victory at Vale Park on Saturday when the teams lock horns at 3pm.