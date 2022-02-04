‘Love that’ - Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough hyped up by former England international

Speaking on his podcast last week, the Hornets’ goalkeeper spoke of his appearance at S6 last season while both teams were still in the Championship, and said that it has an aura that maybe younger players don’t get.

Foster was talking to co-host, Tom Ocha, and ‘Tubes’ of Soccer AM fame, about their favourite stadiums around the country – with the former England international quickly mentioning the Owls’ home ground when asked about stadiums outside the Premier League.

He said on the Fozcast, "Let me jump on with a Sheffield Wednesday shout from last year… It was one of the first games of the season. I think it finished 0-0, a miserable game. But old stadiums have such a nice appeal to them, they're just a charm.

"I'm an older player and I'm walking out with a load of younger kids and I don't think they appreciate it… They're used to seeing all these new arenas, these bowls, wicked state-of-the-art everything. You walk out at Hillsborough and it is old school as you like. I love that."

Foster's fond memories of Hillsborough may be helped by the fact that he’s never lost against the Owls during his career, drawing 1-1 at Hillsborough in 2005 and then beating them at Vicarage Road in the same season before the 0-0 draw that he spoke about in 2020.

He chose St. James’ Park as his favourite stadium in the Premier League.