The Owls were cruising with less than half an hour to play, but then conceded two goals and slipped out of the Play-Off places having been up into sixth place earlier in the afternoon, and Gregory held up his end of the bargain with two more goals.

He was annoyed at the result though, and told the media after the game, “As a striker you want to score, and I’ve got two today, but we want to win the game - and it feels like a loss today… It’s not good enough. We need to see games out. You can’t score two goals away from home and not see it out. It’s really not good enough.

“We were by far the better team, but the last 10 minutes were shaky, and that’s what teams in this league thrive on… Today there were basic jobs, and we didn’t do them, and we’ve lost the points today.

“Honestly, this is a massive loss for me today. When you score two you’re meant to be going away from the game buzzing, but I’m absolutely gutted. We should be sitting higher than what we are now.”

Gregory’s now scored five goals in 11 games in League One this season, and will be hoping to carry on his recent form when they make the trip to Cambridge United next week.