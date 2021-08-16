Loan Watch: Sheffield Wednesday trio all start as Darren Moore keeps tabs

Dawson, who was the first Owl to head out on loan, started for Exeter City, while Hunt and Galvin were straight into the Grimsby Town and Gloucester City XIs respectively following their loans just a few days ago.

It had been a strong start to life at Exeter for Dawson, with the 26-year-old keeping two clean sheets in his opening two games, winning Man of the Match in his first and then saving two shootout penalties in his second, however their trip to Leyton Orient didn’t go so well…

Dawson was beaten three times in a 3-0 defeat to Orient – all from close range after the hosts carved the Grecians open – and his side also missed a penalty and a had a man sent off as they fell to their first defeat of the campaign in League Two.

For Hunt, Paul Hurst didn’t waste any time in getting him out on the field, throwing him into the starting line-up for their final preseason friendly against Chesterfield – which they lost narrowly 2-1.

Meanwhile, Galvin was also straight into the action as Gloucester got their 2021/22 National League North season underway against Southport, however had to settle for a draw as they were pegged back and ended up with a 2-2 draw for their efforts.

They may be out of sight, but the trio are certainly not out of mind for Owls boss, Darren Moore, who wants them to use their time away to kick on.

Speaking to The Star recently, he explained, “We’ll send people to watch the games live. We’ll also get videos from the analysts. We keep tabs on their dietary requirements as well. They aren’t out there on their own. We’re still keeping contact with them.”

More loans are expected to go through in the coming weeks as several other young players look to get some more regular football under their belts this season.