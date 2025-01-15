Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday are yet to make a January signing.

Sheffield Wednesday are one of two Championship clubs to have shown an ‘advanced interest’ in Rangers winger Rabbi Matondo, but reports suggest hope of a move to Hillsborough could end as quickly as it emerged.

Matondo has found regular football hard to come by once again this season, with six Scottish Premiership appearances totalling just 241 minutes. The 24-year-old winger has been able to make an impact with the little amount of action he has been afforded, registering two goals and two assists.

While all of those came in a 6-0 win over Ross County, that return actually means Matondo is Rangers’ most efficient player this season, contributing on average to a goal every 60.25 minutes, but manager Philippe Clement clearly sees no place for the Welsh international and Ibrox chiefs are open to him leaving. And in fact, Football Insider reports they have agreed a loan deal for their out-of-favour star.

Matondo is widely expected to leave Ibrox this month, but Wednesday look set to fall short with Rangers coming to an agreement with an unnamed European club. The report adds that Championship promotion hopefuls Sunderland were also interested in the winger, as were multiple Serie A clubs.

Loan agreement reached

It is unclear who Rangers have reached an agreement with, but the Scottish Premiership giants look set to lose Matondo on loan initially. The unnamed club are also thought to have proposed an option to make the move permanent for a fee in the region of £2million.

There is no suggestion of Matondo himself agreeing to the move, however, and so other interested parties haven’t yet fully lost hope. It remains to be seen whether other possible suitors will be willing to match the unnamed club’s offer, at which point the decision will likely be left to the player.

Matondo is a fully-fledged Welsh international who rose through the ranks inside Manchester City’s youth academy before signing for German outfit FC Schalke as a teenager in 2019, in a deal worth almost £10m. The winger spent three years playing every so often in the Bundesliga while also going out on loan to Stoke City and Cercle Brugge - the latter earning him Championship experience.

Rangers signed Matondo as a 21-year-old back in the summer of 2022, paying Schalke a fee around £2.5m. But the former City prospect has always been in and out of the first-team picture at Ibrox, playing 19 league games in each of his first two seasons and only six so far this term. All in all, he has registered eight goals and 12 assists across 67 outings in all competitions for his current club.

Owls transfer latest

Wednesday have reached the halfway point of January without making a transfer, and so far there doesn’t look to be anything imminent either. Danny Röhl has long made clear his desire to strengthen this month as he looks to build on an impressive first half of the season, with the German previously stating he wanted ‘big impact’ players.

The Owls are among several Championship clubs to hold an interest in Louie Barry, who was recalled from a loan spell at Stockport County by Aston Villa earlier this month. But the queue for his signature is growing each day and Rangers’ old rivals Celtic are the latest to be linked.

Hillsborough chiefs look to have been working north of the border recently, with reports also claiming there is interest in Aberdeen defender Jack Mackenzie. The 24-year-old left-back is into the final six months of his contract at Pittodrie and could be available at a cut price, given the risk of him leaving for free in the summer.