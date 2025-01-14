Sheffield Wednesday are on their travels this weekend as they face Leeds United in the EFL Championship.

The Owls were knocked out of the FA Cup after losing to Coventry City, and so they have only the league to focus on. Leeds got through, defeating Yorkshire rivals Harrogate Town.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Wednesday would be receiving an allocation of 2,916 tickets for this all-ticket fixture. They were priced at £30 for adults, £28 for over 65s and under 23s, £29 for a disabled adult, £25.50 for an under-19 and £23.50 for those under the age of 26. Tickets went on sale on January 7, but tickets sold out four days ago.

A trip to Leeds is one of the shortest trips Wednesday will make this season, but it’s one a lot of supporters look forward to. Another away match for supporters to gear up for is when they travel to the capital to face QPR on January 25.

With a big crowd expected and a decent away following on Sunday, we have taken a look at the average average attendances of every Championship side so far this season to see where the Owls rank. Take a look...

