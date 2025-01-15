Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United have urged supporters to ‘come together’ when Sheffield Wednesday visit Elland Road to celebrate the life of fan, Jayden Bamford.

The Owls face Leeds on Sunday afternoon as the two Yorkshire clubs renew their rivalry on the field of play, but there will be a bigger picture this weekend following the tragic passing of the youngster, with the hosts saying that there will be a minute’s applause in the 10th minute of the game in memory of the ‘inspiring’ young man.

“Everyone at Leeds United were devastated to learn of the passing of young supporter Jayden Bamford,” an article on the Leeds website read. “Jayden attended his first Leeds match aged just four and cheered the team on at Wembley last season, before accompanying Joe Rodon onto the pitch as a mascot in the 2024/25 campaign opener against Portsmouth at Elland Road.

“In 2021, just before his 7th birthday, Jayden was diagnosed with Acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) and after intense chemotherapy in isolation he eventually went into remission, before taking a real interest in football and joining a local club as a winger, keen to emulate his favourite player, Willy Gnonto.

“After starring as a mascot earlier in the season, Jayden and his family received the devastating news that his cancer had returned. Even during the most heartbreaking times, Jayden’s courage, glowing smile and infectious personality was on show.

“Last month, the club had the honour of showing the youngster and his family around the Thorp Arch training ground to meet Daniel Farke, his coaching staff, and the players, notably including heroes Willy Gnonto and Dan James, as well as namesakes Jayden Bogle and Patrick Bamford... Tragically, on 14th December 2024, Jayden lost his battle and gained his wings.

“We welcome the family of Jayden to Elland Road on Sunday, including mum, dad, and sister, and we would like to encourage supporters to come together and join in a minute’s applause in the 10th minute of the match against Sheffield Wednesday, to celebrate the life of an inspiring member of the Leeds United family.”