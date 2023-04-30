Loads of great pictures of Sheffield Wednesday fans celebrating win at Shrewsbury

Before the match a place in the automatic promotion places was still within Sheffield Wednesday’s grasp, though very unikely to be achieved.

As it turned out, the 3-0 win for the Owls at Shrewsbury wasn't going to be enough to take it to the last day as victories for Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town secured their rise into the Championship, leaving Wednesday to battle it out in the play-offs.

A Michael Smith hat-trick did at least mean that the Owls will hopefully go into those crucial games with their tails up – Derby Couty are the visitors to Hillsborough in the final match of the regular season next week – and they were roared on as usual by a vociferous traveling support from South Yorkshire.

Boss Darren Moore said afterwards: “There's always regrets that you can't go one better. But this is football, sometimes when you feel you should get the rub of the green, you haven't. But what we have got is another wonderful opportunity and that's what we have got to be looking at.

“The points tally this season, we know over the course of any other season where we would be. But we are in 2022-23 and we have plenty to look forward to. Don't look back as it costs unspent energy. 93 points, credit to the players and we have a full house next week.”

Flick through our gallery for pictures of Owls fans getting behind their team at Shrewsbury

