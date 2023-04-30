News you can trust since 1887
Loads of great pictures of Sheffield Wednesday fans celebrating win at Shrewsbury

Before the match a place in the automatic promotion places was still within Sheffield Wednesday’s grasp, though very unikely to be achieved.

Chris Holt
By Chris Holt
Published 30th Apr 2023, 12:08 BST

As it turned out, the 3-0 win for the Owls at Shrewsbury wasn't going to be enough to take it to the last day as victories for Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town secured their rise into the Championship, leaving Wednesday to battle it out in the play-offs.

MORE: “Ooooft” “Meat and gravy” Sheffield Wednesday ratings in bittersweet win at Shrewsbury Town

A Michael Smith hat-trick did at least mean that the Owls will hopefully go into those crucial games with their tails up – Derby Couty are the visitors to Hillsborough in the final match of the regular season next week – and they were roared on as usual by a vociferous traveling support from South Yorkshire.

Boss Darren Moore said afterwards: “There's always regrets that you can't go one better. But this is football, sometimes when you feel you should get the rub of the green, you haven't. But what we have got is another wonderful opportunity and that's what we have got to be looking at.

MORE: “I’m not having a go..” Forward-looking Darren Moore fighting to change old Sheffield Wednesday mindset ‘going back years’

“The points tally this season, we know over the course of any other season where we would be. But we are in 2022-23 and we have plenty to look forward to. Don't look back as it costs unspent energy. 93 points, credit to the players and we have a full house next week.”

Flick through our gallery for pictures of Owls fans getting behind their team at Shrewsbury

Sheffield Wednesday fans still in good voice despite missing out on automatic promotion Pic Steve Ellis

1. Sheffield Wednesday fans packing out Shrewsbury

Sheffield Wednesday fans still in good voice despite missing out on automatic promotion Pic Steve Ellis

Owls fans still in good voice despite missing out on automatic promotion Pic Steve Ellis

2. Sheffield Wednesday fans packing out Shrewsbury

Owls fans still in good voice despite missing out on automatic promotion Pic Steve Ellis

Owls fans still in good voice despite missing out on automatic promotion Pic Steve Ellis

3. Sheffield Wednesday fans packing out Shrewsbury

Owls fans still in good voice despite missing out on automatic promotion Pic Steve Ellis

Owls fans at Shrewsbury on Saturday for the final away league maatch of the season Pic Steve Ellis

4. Sheffield Wednesday fans packing out Shrewsbury

Owls fans at Shrewsbury on Saturday for the final away league maatch of the season Pic Steve Ellis

