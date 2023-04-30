News you can trust since 1887
“I’m not having a go..” Forward-looking Darren Moore fighting to change old Sheffield Wednesday mindset ‘going back years’

As a wider club, Sheffield Wednesday must begin to look forward – not back.

By Alex Miller
Published 30th Apr 2023, 12:00 BST

That’s the view of Owls manager Darren Moore, who watched on with pride as a sold-out away end delivered a riotous message of support to the players at full-time, roaring on with chants of ‘Come on Wednesday’ and ‘We’re off to Wembley’ after what was a bittersweet win at Shrewsbury Town after results elsewhere consigned them to a play-off berth.

Following a frank pre-match press conference in which he spoke impressively on the subject of moving the focus forward and away from past failings, Moore faced further questions on whether the temptation to look back with pessimism was something that had plighted the club ‘going back years’.

“I do. I really do,” he said.

Owls manager Darren Moore.Owls manager Darren Moore.
Owls manager Darren Moore.

“This is why a couple of weeks ago I changed up my [approach to the] media. It’s not having a go, but it’s about not having you guys [the media] talk about injuries, it’s about having you guys, on Friday again, not looking back. Let’s look forward.”

Wednesday have set club records aplenty this season and a point against Derby on Saturday will set another – the highest points tally ever achieved in the club’s history.

Those results show huge on-field progression, Moore argued, and though it hasn’t been enough to seal a top-two finish, the ultimate aim of promotion is still very much in their grip.

“We’ve got an opportunity to get promoted,” continued the Owls boss. “Everyone has to take credit for the club having that progression. We’ve shown great progression, but that’s down to everybody, not just Darren Moore the manager, I’m just the one that holds it, I’m the one that puts messages out to everybody.

“Everybody should take plaudits for the support they’ve given the football club, the work that we’ve done here; those who work within the club and the support of those outside the club.

“Of course we’re disappointed to not have finished in the automatics but we have got another opportunity to finish that job. It’s how we go about our work now.

“My message, my biggest thing is to stick together and keep moving forward together.”

