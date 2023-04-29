2 . Dominic Iorfa - 8

Looked confident from the off and fizzed through the ball that started Smith’s opener. In the air he was a vision of strength, winning double-figure aerials. Belted forward to good effect a couple of times. On days such as this with his confidence a-popping, he looks like the player that won the player of the season award not long ago. Photo: UGC/Steve Ellis