So it’s the play-offs. In all likelihood, the task was always likely to be a case of building momentum ahead of what is to come. And Sheffield Wednesday did that at Shrewsbury Town, registering a 3-0 win thanks to a hat-trick from top scorer Michael Smith.
The big man produced the full offering of what he does best; a curling effort first half, a customary header and a composed finish rounding-off the trio.
There were strong performances in defence, busy performances elsewhere.
Indeed, the win took Wednesday to within a point of their highest-ever tally in their 156-year history. But they’ll continue to fight for promotion from League One via the play-offs after Plymouth and Ipswich did enough elsewhere.
Here are our player ratings from New Meadow.
1. Cameron Dawson - 7
Not really called upon until the 50th minute, he did well to get down to Street’s mis-hit effort, the stooped to recover a dangerous-looking header shortly afterwards. One that may have gone unnoticed; it was his clever footwork started the move for the third. Photo: UGC/Steve Ellis
2. Dominic Iorfa - 8
Looked confident from the off and fizzed through the ball that started Smith’s opener. In the air he was a vision of strength, winning double-figure aerials. Belted forward to good effect a couple of times. On days such as this with his confidence a-popping, he looks like the player that won the player of the season award not long ago. Photo: UGC/Steve Ellis
3. Michael Ihiekwe - 8
After such a long time out of the starting line-up, you could have excused a rusty moment or two. He didn’t have any. Won some important headers and produced a vital block on 27 minutes and won a number of important headers. A ‘proper grown-up’ sort of performance. Off with 15 remaining for Flint in what looked to be a leg-saving exercise. Photo: UGC/Steve Ellis
4. Liam Palmer - 7
The man for a shuffle-up, Palmer deputised at left centre-half. Made an important first-half block and moved the ball well in the main. Solid. Yellow carded for dissent, not for the first time this season. Off late moving a little gingerly. Photo: UGC/Steve Ellis