Liverpool defender could return to face Sheffield Wednesday – former Sheffield United man still out

Liverpool defender, Jarell Quansah, could return to the Bristol Rovers side as they play host to Sheffield Wednesday.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 18th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST

Quansah has played 10 times for the Gas since joining on loan in January, but has missed the last three games due to suspension after a straight red card in the 2-0 defeat to Portsmouth in March – though he has played twice for England’s U20s since then.

He’s the only previously absent player that’s expected to return, with Ellery Balcombe still on the mend from his knee injury and Josh Grant only recently back in training with Joey Barton’s side.

Former Sheffield United man, Paul Coutts, is out for the season with a knee injury, while Jordan Rossiter’s meniscus tear late last year cut his campaign short. Both are aiming for a return in preseason ahead of the 2023/24 opener.

Wednesday welcomed Michael Ihiekwe back to their matchday squad as they were beaten 3-2 by Burton Albion on Saturday, but aren’t expecting any fresh injury boosts as they head into the match against Joey Barton’s side this evening.

Akin Famewo is not likely to miss out despite not being able to complete the game at the Pirelli Stadium, with Darren Moore saying that he wasn’t taken off due to an injury.

The game – which gets underway at 7.45pm – will be available to stream on the EFL’s iFollow service for anyone unable to make the trip down to the South West, with video available rather than just an audio stream.

Bristol Rovers defender, Jarell Quansah, who is on loan from Liverpool, could face Sheffield Wednesday. (Steve Ellis)Bristol Rovers defender, Jarell Quansah, who is on loan from Liverpool, could face Sheffield Wednesday. (Steve Ellis)
