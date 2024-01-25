Sheffield Wednesday injury blow leaves exciting youngster set for professional debut

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 18-year-old is highly rated at Middlewood Road having come up through the ranks since joining from Manchester City's academy at the age of 15, and for some time now he has been training with the club's first team and playing his part alongside the matchday squads.

It was always thought that Charles would be on the bench this weekend when the Owls take on Coventry City in the FA Cup given the fact that James Beadle is cup-tied and Dawson was due to start between the sticks, however events of this week have now bumped him up the ladder.

Danny Röhl confirmed on Thursday that 'Daws' had picked up a knock that would keep him out of Friday night's fixture, and says that Charles is excited to get his first chance in senior football - though insisted that he's ready to take his chance after training well for a long period of time.

“We have a new injury with Cameron, he has picked up injury in the week," he explained to the media. "So we will look to another goalkeeper for this game.

"James cannot play as he has already played in the cup... Pierce has trained very well since I arrived, and football can move fast. I was asked recently if he is going on loan, tomorrow he will play in the starting XI - but we are convinced about him. He is ready for the moment."