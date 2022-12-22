Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder, Liam Shaw, says that he was pleased with the way he was received back at Hillsborough recently.

The 21-year-old has had a tough time of it since leaving his boyhood club on a free transfer to Celtic, spending loan spells out with Motherwell and now Morecambe given his lack of game time in Glasgow.

Shaw received a hostile reception from the away end when Owls fans sold out the away end at Morecambe earlier in the season, but Shaw says that he’d expected it and didn’t take any of it personally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They gave me a bit of stick to be fair,” he told The Players Piece Podcast with a smile. “They beat us 3-0, but it was quite tight until the first goal. When the first one went in I got a bit of abuse from the fans, but I didn’t take it to heart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They gave me abuse all game really - booing, and chants… I can’t really repeat it for the viewers at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ll be honest, I was so focused on the game that I didn’t take too much account of it. When you’re playing you don’t take too much notice, but towards the end I was a bit like ‘Oh God’. I didn’t really know what to feel to be honest.

“I didn’t let it affect me, but it wasn’t great from your own club to be honest, but it is what it is.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam Shaw on his return to Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough.

Shaw has been a regular for the Shrimps on his season-long loan, but couldn’t help them progress in the FA Cup in a premature return to S6 last month – a game when the hostility was nowhere near as vociferous.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When I went to Hillsborough they didn’t really give me any to be honest,” the youngster said. “I thought they would - but they were sound.”

“When I was walking in there was no bad blood or animosity, they were sound. I was happy with that - it’s not always bad.”

Advertisement Hide Ad