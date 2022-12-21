Sheffield Wednesday have decided to put on a free Christmas dinner at Hillsborough to aid those in the community in need.

People are going through a tough time at the moment as the country struggles with a cost of living crisis, and things can get even worse at this time of year with all the stresses that the festive period potentially brings with it.

In a heart-warming gesture, Wednesday and their Community Programme have decided to put on a free hot Christmas dinner – for all age groups – on Thursday afternoon in their 1867 Lounge at S6 at 1pm, where they will be providing sanctuary for those that need it the most.

The decision has been roundly praised by both the Wednesday faithful as well as fans of other clubs, with the sense of community being rightly applauded as the club seek to do their bit.

It comes on the back of ‘Blue and White Christmas Day’ on Monday when Wednesday players ventures across Sheffield to spend time with fans in various locations where they played sports, signed shirts and generally spread Christmas cheer around the city.

Split into groups, the players – and manager – headed out to support The Royal Society of the Blind, Children’s Hospital, Weston Park Cancer Charity, St Luke’s Hospice, Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice as well as the Becton Centre for Children and Young People, with plenty of smiles being shared and stories told.

Darren Moore, speaking to The Star recently, explained the importance of the club’s work in the local area, saying, “The club has an identity in the city of Sheffield, and even out side of it the club is recognised as a wonderful, historic football club…

“Seeing the players back in the community is really important, it’s their duty - which we signify at the start of the season. It’s about being role models that kids see, and being able to connect back with them.”

