Liam Palmer says that Sheffield Wednesday were pleased to extend the club’s clean sheet record over the weekend, but says they’ve now moved on from Derby County.

The Owls kept their 24th clean sheet of the season in the 1-0 win over Derby, a tally that blitzes the previous record of 17 that was achieved in 1978/79 and 2014/15, and extended their unbeaten run at home to 23 games in all competitions.

Now though, all attentions turn to Peterborough United and the play-offs, and ‘Palms’ says that they’re eager to get off to a good start in the first leg before welcome the Posh to Hillsborough and another sea of blue and white.

“We wanted to finish the normal season strong at home”, Palmer told the club’s official website. “We have a good home record, and this was another one we can add to the clean sheet total as well. I think we’re up to 24 clean sheets now and that’s what we set out to do on Sunday.

“Now we move on to Friday, we will regroup and go again. We wanted the 96 points and to give the fans something to shout about.

“We go into the play-offs confident and in good form, we’ll go back to the drawing board, look how we set up against Peterborough and start the first leg strong.

“It was great to walk out at Hillsborough to a sea of blue and white everywhere and we want to thank the fans for their support all season and we’ll need them for hopefully another three games.

Liam Palmer wants Sheffield Wednesday to start strong against Peterborough United. (Steve Ellis)

“I’m sure they will sing us home and hopefully we can get the job done.”

The clean sheet record was one of many set this season, with 96 points being the club’s highest ever points tally, 12 away wins setting a new record on the road and their 23-game unbeaten run securing a new personal best for the Owls as well.

Palmer and his teammates know, though, that it will all be for nought if there isn’t a promotion at the end of it, so they’re desperate to make that happen before the 2022/23 season comes to an end.