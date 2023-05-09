Sheffield Wednesday striker, Michael Smith, said that the club’s supporters showed over the weekend why they are ‘the best in the league’.

Just under 33,500 fans turned out at Hillsborough on the final day of the regular season on Sunday, with tens of thousands of Wednesdayites cheering on the club to a record points tally of 96.

Smith, who scored his 20th goal of the season to beat Derby County 1-0, heaped praise on the supporters and said that their backing could potentially be one of the ‘deciding factors’ if the Owls are to go all the way and achieve promotion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think one of the deciding factors, potentially, could be the second leg being at Hillsborough. I think the fans showed against Derby why they are the best in the league… The home fans have been massive all season. Our home record speaks for itself. It's a tough place for people to come. They are just as much of a part of it as we are…

“The fans staying behind at Shrewsbury last weekend was huge. I don't think really enough has been made about that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Obviously, we didn't get automatics but they stayed and clapped us off and cheered us and I thought it was a real poignant moment."

Wednesday are unbeaten on home soil in all competitions since back in September, and have won 18 of the 23 matches they’ve played at S6 following that defeat to Burton Albion in the Papa John’s Trophy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield Wednesday fans have turned up in the numbers all season - and Michael Smith has been impressed. (Steve Ellis)

The Owls haven’t had a player score over 20 goals in a season since Mark Bright managed 23 in 1993/94, however ‘Smudge’ will be eager to at add a couple more to his tally as Wednesday target a spot at Wembley and then ultimately the Championship.

“At the start of the season I set targets,” he explained. “And hitting the 20-goal mark was something that I wanted to do, and thankfully I’ve done it… If promotion comes alongside it then that’d be good.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad