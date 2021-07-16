Liam Palmer delivers the ‘best present ever’ to young Sheffield Wednesday fan

Bethany’s mum, Karen, met Palmer and his Owls teammates by chance ahead of the Owls’ 1-0 win over Alfreton Town – in which Palmer donned the captain’s armband in the second half – and asked a favour of the long-term Wednesday defender ahead of her daughter’s big day.

He obliged, and Karen made sure to capture the special moment as her budding young footballer burst into tears at seeing her Wednesday hero wishing her a very happy birthday.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Bethany is 10 and plays for Worksop Boys and Girls Football Club as the captain of the under 11 girls team and is a midfielder,” she told The Star. “She first met Liam at a football event at school when she was four, and he’s been her absolute favourite/idol ever since.

“On Tuesday night I happened to go out for a meal and the Wednesday team were being collected from the car park of the pub I was at (as a lifelong Wednesday fan you can imagine my excitement!).

“Knowing it was Beth’s birthday on Thursday, I asked Liam if he would do a birthday message for her. He was absolutely brilliant, so kind and obliging. So I gave her his video message this morning and I guess you’ve seen her reaction. His act of kindness has absolutely made my 10-year-old’s birthday.

“Despite numerous presents, money and a visit to Yorkshire Wildlife Park, she tells me that Liam’s message is the ‘best present ever’.”

Sheffield Wednesday's Liam Palmer with young Bethany as a youngster, and on her 10th birthday. (Courtesy of Karen Hibbert)

In his video he wished Bethany a happy birthday, adding that he hopes to see her back at Hillsborough soon ‘cheering on the boys’ in what is shaping up to be potentially quite an exciting season at S6.