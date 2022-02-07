The young defender has been back at his parent club, Everton, since last year, with the 21-year-old sustaining a muscle injury shortly after his second appearance for the Owls in the win over Bolton Wanderers back in October.

His injury meant that the centre back had faced an uncertain future at Hillsborough, but now the club have confirmed that he’s back in the building at Middlewood Road as he gets to work under the watchful eye of Darren Moore and his team.

It remains to be seen when he’ll be available for action once again – but the Wednesday boss has stated that he’ll need some games with the U23s before that is possible.

Speaking to The Star about the youngster last week, Moore explained, “We’ll have him back in the building, and what we’ll do when he gets here is get him to work in terms of building up his volume and levels of fitness.

“He needs a bit of game time, he’ll get some match action with the U23s and things like that to get his body back into football-specific movements and everything else.

“But he’s made some good progress, and we’ll get him back in on Monday and assess him then.”

Neil Thompson’s Owls U23s take on Hull City this weekend, and it may be that Gibson could feature in that game if it’s felt that he’s ready – however only time will tell.