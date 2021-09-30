“Let’s get Hillsborough rocking…” – Sheffield Wednesday fans urged to keep up ‘fantastic’ support

The Owls are technically unbeaten at Hillsborough in all competitions so far this season, winning three and drawing two of their five matches on home soil – however one of those draws did result in a penalty shootout defeat to Huddersfield Town.

With just the one home fixture in September, though, it’s been a while since Wednesdayites got the chance to see their team in action at S6, and the club’s manager, Darren Moore, is hoping his team can put on a show for them when they host Oxford on Saturday afternoon.

A big contingent of Wednesday fans made the trip to Wigan Athletic on a wet Tuesday night earlier this week, and Moore admits that ‘they’ve been superb’ throughout the campaign so far.

When asked for a word on the 3,500 that made the trip to the DW Stadium, the Owls boss said, “I’m delighted… It’s one thing that’s consistent - the Wednesday fans. And they were superb again.

“I keep saying to the fans that they are our 12th man, and they’ve been superb. We’ll come back home on Saturday, so let’s get Hillsborough rocking again.”

Meanwhile, speaking to the club, he added, “They were fantastic tonight, very vocal, passionate and everything you expect from these supporters, they are top class. Three and a half thousand, fantastic.

Sheffield Wednesday fans have been on top form this season so far.

“They’ve had a long journey to Ipswich at the weekend and another trip tonight in the driving rain. It’s important we show our appreciation because they give us so much and that kind of support we never take for granted.”

Tuesday’s match-winner, Callum Paterson, was equally glowing in his response to the supporters, adding, “The fans have been unbelievable and have packed everything out every single game, it’s a cliché but they are our 12th man and we appreciate the support. We can’t wait to get going again.”