The Owls boss is regularly seen clapping along with ‘Hi Ho Sheffield Wednesday’ when the fans chant along before kick off, and he admits that he’s excited to witness it in front of a sell-out crowd of over 33,500 people this weekend.

Wednesday take on Portsmouth at 12.30pm on Saturday as they gun for a spot in the League One Play-Offs, and the biggest home crowd of the season will be present to try and roar them on to fourth place.

“I’ll get straight into it!” he told The Star. “As soon as the team talk is done I’m into the staff room, grabbing my jacket and straight out - because I like to be part of it. I don’t want to miss any of the atmosphere. I want to savour it and soak it up.

“It’ll be no different tomorrow, and I’m looking forward to it… I won’t get to see everybody personally, of course, but I want to thank them all for cheering on the team.

“I can’t wait to see everybody there tomorrow - let your voices be heard!”

He also told the media, “As a manager there are things that are a personal result for me, some that I’ve achieved, and one of them I want is a sell-out crowd. If you get that at home then you know one or two things must be going right.

Sheffield Wednesday's Darren Moore wants the fans to make themselves heard at Hillsborough once again.

“I’m just playing my small bit on the wheel - we’ve all got our parts to play. It’s the manager, the chairman, the staff, the stewards, the fans, the players - we all have our role.

“What’s happened this season is everyone’s played their part in getting where we are. So as much as I’m excited, I hope everyone else has that excitement as well.”