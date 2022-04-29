Gregory was the hero for Wednesday earlier this week as he bagged a hattrick against Fleetwood Town to make sure that the club’s Play-Off aspirations remained in their own hands, but at one point he was seen holding the back of his leg and a selection of supporters had questioned whether he might be in doubt for the big game against Portsmouth.

Now though, with the match coming up tomorrow, Moore has confirmed that they have no fresh injury concerns on the back of the win over Fleetwood, which means the Owls manager has almost a full squad to pick from for practically the first time this season.

When asked about Gregory, the Wednesday boss said, “He’s fine… He trained again today. So I can say to the supporters that he’s fine. I was delighted that he got his hattrick in the week, and his popularity continues to grow with the fans - and rightly so, because they see a committed, wholehearted individual.

“He’s a number nine, and he scores goals. He’s back training and it’s business as usual.”

Wednesday do still have Dominic Iorfa out, though he could return to training next month, and Tyreece John-Jules is still injured, while Ciaran Brennan is on the brink of being available again after his spell on the sidelines recently.

The likes of Dennis Adeniran and Lewis Gibson are now fit and ready to be called upon, and Moore confirmed that Harlee Dean is going to be part of the squad for the full house at Hillsborough on Saturday. Wednesday have had their fair share of injury problems over the course of the 2021/22 campaign, however the raft of returns recently will give the manager a bit of a selection headache when it comes to choosing his XI for the tie.

