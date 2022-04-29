The 23-year-old striker, son of Owls legend, David, will play his final game for Portsmouth at the weekend when the Leicester City loanee lines up against his former side, and he says he’s out to finish on a high by adding to his goals tally.

Hirst, who left Hillsborough under a cloud in 2018, has scored 12 goals for Pompey this season, and he wants to add to that at his old stomping ground on Saturday.

Speaking ahead of the game, the young forward said, “We want to finish the season with another win and, on a personal level, I’d like to score some more goals… Sheffield Wednesday are my boyhood club and that will never change, so it’s nice for me to go back there.

He also admitted that he wasn’t expecting a warm welcome, adding, “It’s going to be a fun for me – although I’m not expecting the greatest reception when I enter the pitch!

“That’s all part of the theatre, but I’ll only be concentrating on trying to make sure we can end on a real high.

