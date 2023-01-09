Leicester City midfielder spotted with Sheffield Wednesday as potential move beckons

Sheffield Wednesday are taking a look at Leicester City’s Kartell Dawkins, as a potential option for the club’s U21s setup.

The youngster, who has been spending time on loan with AFC Rushden and Diamonds this season, played for the Owls in their 3-0 defeat to Burnley on Monday, being given a start by Neil Thompson against the high-flying young Clarets.

Dawkins made his Diamonds debut back in October after joining on loan from the Foxes, but was recalled before the end of the year so that – according to the club – he could ‘participate in a trial at Sheffield Wednesday FC’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the 18-year-old midfielder had that trial postponed, and was soon back in the Southern League Premier Division Central – and return to the side until January 4th. In total he made 14 appearances for the club.

Now, with the teenager eyeing his next move, he’ll be eager to try and leave a mark on ‘Thommo’ and his technical staff with the time that he’s given. It remains to be seen, however, how long that will be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was another unknown trialist in action for Wednesday in their defeat, while Sam Durrant – who has been out injured for several months – was able to get back out on the field after coming on as a substitute.

The Owls’ U18s are in action tomorrow night at 7pm when they play host to Leicester City in the fourth round of the FA Youth Cup, and will need to follow in the footsteps of their senior counterparts by pulling off a bit of a shock results at Hillsborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad