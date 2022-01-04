Legendary Sheffield Wednesday coach Lee Bullen being considered for Ayr United job

‘Bully’ is currently the head coach of Wednesday’s U23s, and has overseen the development of several young players as they moved up the ranks at Middlewood Road in recent years.

And his work at Hillsborough appears to have attracted attention from his home nation, with The Star led to believe that he is on the list of potential candidates for the vacant manager position in Ayr.

The 50-year-old former Wednesday captain spent four years playing for the Owls between 2004 and 2008 – captaining them to promotion from League One in 2005 – before returning as a coach in 2011, and has held the head coaching position on an interim basis a few times following the departure of various managers.

Now though, his future with the Owls may well be up in the air if The Honest Men decide to come calling and offer him the chance to take on a permanent position as a first team manager.

Ayr have been on the hunt for a new appointment since parting ways with Jim Duffy in December, and Bullen would certainly tick a few boxes for them as they weigh up a number of potential candidates.

The Scottish Championship outfit were the subject of a takeover a year ago and are now looking to push for promotion to the Premiership after avoiding relegation last time out.