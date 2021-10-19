Lee Gregory’s urgent Sheffield Wednesday plea ahead of Cambridge United trip

Wednesday should have been going into the game against the U’s having climbed back into the League One Play-Off places, however two late goals away at AFC Wimbledon meant that Gregory’s brace was only enough for a singular point in a 2-2 draw.

It wasn’t the first time Darren Moore’s side have conceded late in a game this season – they’ve conceded five in the final 10 minutes of matches – and the club’s top scorer is desperate for them to change their ways.

Speaking at Plough Lane, the 33-year-old said, "I'll be honest, it has happened a few times already this season and we have to stomp it out, quick. We're making progress, we're playing better, it's just silly mistakes that cost us and it's cost us today. You can’t be switching off in the game. It only takes one player to switch off, then ‘bang, goal’. And it’s killed us.”

And when asked about tension amongst the fans when going into the final 10 minutes with a one-goal, he told The Star, "We could feel it… Maybe it affects some players, but we need to come out and say 'Alright, we made a mistake, one goal, crack on,' but unfortunately we've not stomped it out today.

"We need to just stop it now, we can say it all we want but we have to stop mistakes. Look, we're going to make mistakes, we know that, but we can't be making the same mistakes over and over again.”

Wednesday have lost just one of their last six league games, and could go up to sixth by the end of this evening if they’re able to get three points against a U’s side that haven’t won a league fixture at home since back in August, but the visitors have only one win in their last five away matches and certainly haven’t had the best of luck on the road.

Lee Gregory is Sheffield Wednesday's top scorer this season - and wants the team to cut out their silly mistakes.