Lee Gregory’s positive Sheffield Wednesday outlook ahead of two huge Owls games

Sheffield Wednesday striker, Lee Gregory, is taking solace from the fact that the Owls still have two chances to get themselves out of League One.

Wednesday no longer have their automatic promotion hopes in their own hands going into the final two games of the season, but aren’t mathematically out of the title race and also have the play-offs to fall back as a second way of going up.

Gregory, who reached double figures in goals with his vital equaliser in the 2-1 come-from-behind win over Exeter City, says that they always feel like they can find the back of the net, but added that they need to be better at the other end of the pitch.

“We back our ability, we know we’re going to score goals,” Gregory told The Star. “I don’t think there have been many games this year where we’ve not scored. And we knew that if we got the one then we’d go on and win the game. We just need to stop leaking silly goals and then you’ve got a better platform to build on.

“For me, I’ve said all the time that I just want to contribute to the team - whether I score or assist I’ll just work hard. I try and give 110% every week, and I’m happy to have got a goal that helped us on to the win.”

The win against Exeter saw Wednesday reach 90 points for only the second time in their history, but despite averaging over two points per game there is a very real chance that the Owls miss out on the top two because of how well Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle have done.

‘Greggers’ doesn’t want to dwell on that, though.

Lee Gregory got a crucial goal in Sheffield Wednesday's last game. (Steve Ellis)

“Everyone always says that two points a game gets you promoted,” he said. “But you can’t look at it like that. We’re in the situation that we’re in, and we have to deal with it - hopefully we can come out on top.

“We’ve got two chances, and not many teams can say that. Hopefully we’ll go up automatic, but if not then we dust ourselves down for the play-offs and go up that way.”

