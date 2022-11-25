Last season’s top scorer hasn’t started a league match for nearly a month and has seen the division of labour up top split between himself, the returning Josh Windass and new signings Michael Smith and Mallik Wilks.

And asked about how he feels about that reduction in pitch time, the four-goal striker revealed he has held meetings with Darren Moore to have honest discussions over his frustration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owls boss Darren Moore has a word with Lee Gregory Pic Steve Ellis

“I’ll be honest, I’m not happy when I’m not starting and I’ve expressed that to the gaffer as well,” he said. “At the end of the day, this is our job, so I tell the gaffer I’m not happy with his decision and then I move on and try to come on to contribute. That’s just the way I am.

“I want to start and play every game and unfortunately I’m not.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I just need to work hard, get my head down and carry on.

“I want to play every game. I’m not unfit, I’m as fit as I ever was, so I don’t look at my age like that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I can manage myself now, I’m experienced and I can manage myself away from the training ground and everything else.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to The Star, Gregory went on to clarify that his speaking out on reduced playing time is not cause from drama between him and the coaching staff and that at this stage of his career he feels able to have forthright conversations about how the season is going.

“Listen, we’re not falling out and arguing or anything,” Gregory said, making he clear he ‘loves the club’. “We’ve just had talks about the fact I’m not happy when I’m not starting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a long season and everyone has to contribute. It’s like that, there’s no big argument and I’m not unhappy with the club, but I want to be starting.

MORE:

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Once we’ve had that conversation it’s done, under the carpet and you crack on with the games.