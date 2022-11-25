The eye-watering fee that was made over the bar when thirsty Sheffield Wednesday fans went to Accrington Stanley

And Sheffield Wednesday supporters have never shown any sign of drawing back on their reputation of being one of the most committed travellers around.

The Owls currently lead the League One away support charts by some distance, filling 3,103 seats every game on the road on average week-on-week.

Owls fans at Accrington. Pic: Steve Ellis.

Derby County sit second in that table but are some way back with an average 2,335. Ipswich Town are third on 1,661.

One of the smaller grounds Wednesday have ticked off this season is Accrington Stanley’s Wham Stadium, where 2,620 Wednesdayites filled the away end and more than half the stadium on a day the official overall attendance was 4,938.

Indeed, there were more than a few Owls supporters that had managed to sneak tickets for the home stand, too.

Such vibrant support sends pounds signs spinning in the eyes of chairman up and down the third tier – particularly at the smaller grounds – and figures published on social media by Accrington Stanley’s chairman show just how much a club can rake in on a day they welcome the Owls.

Gross takings from both outside and venue beers on the day totalled at £24,352, while a further £7,872 was taken under the banner of ‘hospitality’.

That means an eye-watering £32,224 was made beside ticket sales (£68,910) and after VAT a total of £84,27.58 was pocketed.

For reference, Stanley’s record signing is believed to be Ian Craney, who arrived from Swansea City for £114,000 in 2008.