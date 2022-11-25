Sheffield Wednesday welcome Mansfield Town to Hillsborough on Saturday hoping to book a place in the third round of the FA Cup and the possibility of drawing one of the big guns.

And while several of the Owls’ cup outings this season have seen Darren Moore ring the changes, the Mansfield test comes in the middle of a fortnight free from League One action – which could allow Moore to name something close to full strength.

Mansfield will arrive with a strong away following and with the memory of cup upsets over big-name League One sides fresh in the mind having knocked Sunderland out of the FA Cup in the last two campaigns.

So Wednesday will need to be on their toes.

Based on nothing but gut feel and with half an eye on resting those who have been heavily involved this season, here is the team our man Alex Miller would plump for in search of a win over The Stags.

1. GK - Cameron Dawson Second-in-command Dawson has five starts to his name in the cup competitions this season and missed out on the last round due to concussion protocol. A keeper well worthy of a more regular start were it not for the record of David Stockdale. Photo: Steve Ellis Photo Sales

2. RCB - Mark McGuinness Hugely in-form and in demand, youngster McGuinness might well fancy a continued run in the Owls side having started their last seven. Assuming his fitness is tip-top, it may well be advantageous to keep their current three-man back three in tact heading into the trip to Derby next week - if not, someone like David Agbontohoma could step in. Photo: Steve Ellis Photo Sales

3. CB - Michael Ihiekwe Another whose involvement depends on whether he could use a rest - as with all the first teamers - Ihiekwe has quietly gone about his business very impressively all season and looks to be an inspired addition. Settled as the totem in Wednesday's defence since injury to Ben Heneghan. Photo: Steve Ellis Photo Sales

4. LCB - Reece James Since slotting in at left centre-back, James has done so much more than just keep the seat warm for others amid a teeny-weeny injury crisis at the back. All being well, should start and continue to build towards Derby in a defence that has kept back-to-back clean sheets. Photo: Steve Ellis Photo Sales