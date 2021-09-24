The Owls have had a fair few knocks and niggles over the course of the early part of the 2021/22 campaign, however things are now looking up for the Wednesday boss as they try and get back to winning ways against Ipswich Town this weekend.

When asked about there were any concerns for the clash at Portman Road, Moore replied, “Not at this moment in time… Everybody is fit and able, and ready. Which is great news.”

But they haven’t quite got a clean bill of health just yet as Josh Windass and Massimo Luongo continue with their respective rehabilitation processes – and Moore isn’t putting a date on when they could be back in action.

He told the media, “Josh is just continuing with his rehab - there’s not really much else to say on it. He’s with the medical team, and he’ll just continue to be under their guidance and supervision. I can only say he’s making good progress…

“Like Josh, Massimo is with the medical team. As and when both players progress further down the line, I’ll be the first one to comment and let you know.”

Meanwhile, with regards to Jaden Brown – after he was once again left out against Shrewsbury Town - Moore said, “Jaden is ready for when we feel fit for him to come back in. He’s available for selection.

Jaden Brown missed out for Sheffield Wednesday again last weekend.

“We want to see him keep getting stronger and better - he’s done good for us. He’s a wonderful young player, with a lot to offer, and he’s still developing. He can be adequately happy with his contribution.”

Wednesday’s run of three League One games without a win has seen them drop to 13th in the table with 11 points, however they could leap right back up into the Play-Off places come the end of the weekend if they pick up a victory and results go their way elsewhere.