League One side double their number of ex-Sheffield Wednesday strikers
Ashley Fletcher has found himself a permanent club following his release by Watford and an uninspiring loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday.
The former Manchester United academy player made 28 appearances for the Owls, on a temporary deal from Watford, but most of them were from the bench and Fletcher failed to score a competitive goal in a Wednesday shirt.
The 28-year-old had been on loan at NY Red Bulls, Wigan and Wednesday after an ill-fated free transfer from Middlesbrough to Watford but now his contract is up at Vicarage Road and Fletcher has made the move back to the north-west by joining Blackpool in League One.
Fletcher will now link up with another ex-Owls forward in Jordan Rhodes, who has also agreed to join Pool upon the expiry of his contract at Huddersfield. Rhodes spent last season on loan at Blackpool, scoring 15 goals in 33 appearances in all competitions.
Blackpool are also hoping to bring in Wednesday favourite George Byers on a permanent contract.
“It’s been a process to get the deal over the line, but I’m delighted now it’s all done and pleased to be here,” Fletcher told Blackpool’s official website. “There’s no getting away from the fact it’s been a tough couple of years, but that’s behind me now and I’m so happy to be somewhere that I’m wanted. Once I’d heard of the interest from the Head Coach and spoke to him, it was a no-brainer of a decision.
“I hope to bring experience and good performances to help the team achieve our goal this season.”
