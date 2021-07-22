‘League One powerhouse!’ – Sheffield Wednesday fans react to Jack Hunt’s Owls return

The 30-year-old defender penned a deal with the Owls that sees him head back to Hillsborough after a three-year absence, and he says that he’s ‘delighted’ to return to S6, insisting that it was an easy decision for him in the end – despite interest from elsewhere.

Hunt is set to get his first runout back in Wednesday colours against Port Vale on July 27th, while his first game back at Hillsborough could come against his former club, Huddersfield Town, in the Carabao Cup a few days later when competitive action finally returns for the Owls at S6.

Here’s what some fans have had to say on the matter – they’re pretty happy about it…

@niamhd_: League 1 powerhouse! Let’s go.

@Joshww42: Everyone at SWFC should be on their knees right now thanking him for coming back. Missed you so much man.

@bencoles_1: You beautiful, beautiful man.

Sheffield Wednesday fans are pleased to sign Jack Hunt back. (Pic Steve Ellis)

@Turk_S8: During your time away I don’t suppose you learned to play upfront…

@THEsharpey: Fantastic signing. Nobody should be turning their nose up at this. Amazing quality for League One

@mickwolf1969: Say what you want. Always gave his all before and I’m sure he will again. Welcome back.

@ryangibsonuk: Great signing! Coup at this level!