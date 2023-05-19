News you can trust since 1887
League One Play-Off Final tickets: Sheffield Wednesday issue statement as fans begin clamour

Sheffield Wednesday fans have been urged to be patient regarding ticket news for the League One play-off final at Wembley.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 19th May 2023, 12:26 BST
Updated 19th May 2023, 12:26 BST

The Owls booked their spot in the capital on May 29th with a remarkable comeback at Hillsborough on Thursday night, winning on penalties after drawing 5-5 on aggregate in a once-in-a-lifetime game in front of over 30,000 Wednesdayites.

Now, with a first trip to Wembley since 2016 on the horizon, fans are eager to find out how to go about getting themselves to the game – but they’ll have to wait a bit longer before details are released.

‘Buried in the pitch’ – Emotional Barry Bannan’s reveals Sheffield Wednesday vow...
The club issued a statement today explaining that they’re making plans for the final, but explained that there’s no information to pass on just yet.

Wednesday said on Twitter, “We know supporters are eagerly awaiting Wembley ticket news… But please do not request ticket information today as we now need to plan accordingly with the EFL and our to be confirmed opponents. Please do not visit or call the Ticket Office regarding the play-off final.”

They will face either Barnsley or Bolton Wanderers for a spot in next year’s Championship as the 2022/23 season comes to a close, and there’s no doubt that Wednesdayites will travel in huge numbers down to London for what could be a memorable afternoon.

More information is expected to be released in the coming days once their opponents have been confirmed and plans have been finalised.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 28: Sheffield Wednesday supporters enjoy the atmosphere prior to Sky Bet Championship Play Off Final match between Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday at Wembley Stadium on May 28, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 28: Sheffield Wednesday supporters enjoy the atmosphere prior to Sky Bet Championship Play Off Final match between Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday at Wembley Stadium on May 28, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 28: Sheffield Wednesday supporters enjoy the atmosphere prior to Sky Bet Championship Play Off Final match between Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday at Wembley Stadium on May 28, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

The game at Wembley will kick off at 3pm on May 29th.

