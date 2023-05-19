Sheffield Wednesday’s Darren Moore said that the Owls’ historic win over Peterborough United is one of his best nights as a manager.

Wednesday had been written off across the country after losing 4-0 away in the first leg of their League One semifinal, but a remarkable game at Hillsborough on Thursday saw them win 5-1 on aggregate before scoring all of their penalties to secure a spot at Wembley.

Moore, who has overseen the breaking of a number of records this season, set another one as his side became the first in play-off history to overcome a 3+ goal deficit, but was quick to point out that they’ve still got more to do.

Speaking to The Star he said, “It means a lot for me, because the means a lot to me. It’s been great since I came here, and nights like this are so memorable… For me it’s probably one of my best moments in management, and to witness it here I couldn’t have wished for more. Under the lights at Hillsborough, with this passionate support base, I know what it means. Tonight was special, but like I said we’ve still got another game to go.”

“It was absolutely deafening,” he added about the fans. “Even when we had to get the players on the pitch for extra time I was trying to settle them down, but there was so much noise around me.

I told the players, ‘Listen to them all, that’s what you’ve given them’. Now we’ve got to get the job done.”