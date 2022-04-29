In short – nothing is guaranteed, because Wednesday could still finish anywhere between fourth and seventh. So they could play at home first, they could play at home second, or they could not play again at all if things really go wrong for Darren Moore’s side.

The ideal scenario for Wednesday is that they win their game against Portsmouth on Saturday afternoon and secure fourth place, which would mean that their first semifinal would be on May 6th away from home, with the deciding game to be played at Hillsborough a few days later on May 9th.

So tight is the race for the Play-Off places that Wednesday, Sunderland, Plymouth Argyle and Wycombe Wanderers could all qualify if things go well, while any of them could also miss out completely if they don’t.

Meanwhile, Wigan Athletic, Rotherham United and MK Dons are all guaranteed of a spot in the Play-Offs, but the trio are gunning for automatic promotion as first prize going into the final day.

For Wednesday, even a defeat could still see them reach the Play-Offs – and they’ll be keeping a close eye on the Dons’ game against Plymouth given that a Plymouth defeat would secure top six regardless of their Hillsborough result.

Semi-final first legs

Sheffield Wednesday are hoping to win the Play-Offs this season.

Thursday May 5th – 7.45pm - 6th vs 3rd

Friday May 6th – 7.45pm - 5th vs 4th

Semi-final second legs

Sunday May 8th – 6.30pm - 3rd vs 6th

Monday May 9th – 7.45pm - 4th vs 5th

Play-Off final