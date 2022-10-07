League One news round-up: Derby County duo leave, Bristol Rovers deal & more

Sheffield Wednesday are back in action this weekend at home to Cheltenham Town as they look to bounce back from their loss to Plymouth Argyle at Home Park last time out. Darren Moore’s side are currently 3rd in the League One table.

The Owls are five points off the Pilgrims at the top of the league and four points off 2nd place Ipswich Town having played 12 times so far this term.

Here is a look at the latest news from around League One:

Derby County pair allowed to leave

Derby County have let two players head out the exit door to go and get first-team experience under their belts in non-league. Firstly, former Hull City goalkeeper Harrison Foulkes has linked up with Kettering Town in the National League North on a deal until November.

Defender Will Grewal-Pollard has joined Belper Town as he looks to boost his development. The youngster will spent the next month in the Northern Premier League Premier Division.

Former League One man completes new move

Former League One winger Nathan Thomas has been snapped up by National League side York City on a free transfer. He has been available since May 2021 when he left Scottish side Hamilton Academical.

Thomas, 28, has previously played for the likes of Sheffield United, Shrewsbury Town, Gillingham and Carlisle United, amongst others. He joins a York side who are managed by ex-Football League boss John Askey these days.

Bristol Rovers hand out new deal

Bristol Rovers have handed a new contract to goalkeeper Jed Ward. The young stopper has committed his future to the third tier outfit until the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

The 19-year-old has told their official club website: “I’m very pleased to agree to extend my stay at Rovers. I’m really looking forward to what the next few years could bring and being a part of this special group of lads.”

Joey Barton has said: “We are really pleased that Jed has signed a new contract with Bristol Rovers. Since I’ve been at Rovers, Jed’s daily application has been superb and he has continued to improve. His new contract is a reward for that.”

Plymouth Argle bring in new goalkeeper

Plymouth Argyle have completed the signing of goalkeeper Adam Parkes on a free transfer to add more competition and depth in their goalkeeping department. Their current number one is the in-form Michael Cooper.

