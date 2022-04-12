Dawson has been in fine form for Exeter since joining them on loan from the Owls at the start of the season, keeping 16 clean sheets so far as they push for promotion into League One next season.

The 26-year-old has played 44 games in all competitions for the Grecians during his loan period as he helped them climb up to second place, and their manager, Matt Taylor, has admitted that they face a better chance of keeping him if both the Owls and City get promoted.

Exeter’s boss told the media, “Cam has been fantastic since day one and he came into the football club… But he is contracted to Sheffield Wednesday who are a fantastic club. They have done well and they have gotten close to getting out of League One, so it is not for us to decide what happens to his future.

“All we can do is keep concentrating on the remaining games for Exeter City. He enjoys the environment, we have shown him much how he is valued, and then we will have conversations about the future, but we won’t be in control of them.

“We are an admirer of his game and personality, but there will be a whole host of clubs who would want to get him on loan or permanently. Sheffield Wednesday, if they are still in League One, probably wouldn’t loan him again to a club at that level, so best case would be if they go up and we get promoted, but there are all sorts of factors that play a part.”

Dawson has missed just one League Two game this season – a 1-1 draw with Rochdale back in November, and has managed to get four clean sheets in his last six games as the club’s impressive unbeaten run in the league continues.

Sheffield Wednesday's Cameron Dawson is a wanted man.