League One chairman namechecks Sheffield Wednesday in promotion discussion

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking on his behind-the-scenes football podcast The Hard Truth, the Dublin-born businessman said he was refusing to get too excited by his side’s impressive start to the campaign, which saw them beat Wednesday 2-0 last week.

That was one of four wins Posh have collected as they sit second in the table, with only Ipswich Town ahead of them.

Sheffield Wednesday are hoping to be in with a shout of promotion this season.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MacAnthony knows full well there are manic challenges ahead given the quality of teams in the third tier.

“You don't get carried away,” he said. “It's a start, you don't get carried away.

“It means nothing. I keep saying this.

“There are people saying Oxford have lost games, Wycombe have lost games. It doesn’t matter.

“About two years ago we lost two of the first five. It doesn't matter."

There are seven former Premier League team in League One this season, each who have huge expectations of challenging for promotion this time out.

“It's a difficult league, it's full of big teams,” he continued.

“You know, Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday [vs Peterborough], you're looking at their players, looking at their bench – Bannan's not there, Windass is not in the team.