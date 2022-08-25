League One chairman namechecks Sheffield Wednesday in promotion discussion
Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony touched on the squad depth at Sheffield Wednesday when discussing the early stages of the League One promotion battle.
Speaking on his behind-the-scenes football podcast The Hard Truth, the Dublin-born businessman said he was refusing to get too excited by his side’s impressive start to the campaign, which saw them beat Wednesday 2-0 last week.
That was one of four wins Posh have collected as they sit second in the table, with only Ipswich Town ahead of them.
MacAnthony knows full well there are manic challenges ahead given the quality of teams in the third tier.
“You don't get carried away,” he said. “It's a start, you don't get carried away.
“It means nothing. I keep saying this.
“There are people saying Oxford have lost games, Wycombe have lost games. It doesn’t matter.
“About two years ago we lost two of the first five. It doesn't matter."
There are seven former Premier League team in League One this season, each who have huge expectations of challenging for promotion this time out.
“It's a difficult league, it's full of big teams,” he continued.
“You know, Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday [vs Peterborough], you're looking at their players, looking at their bench – Bannan's not there, Windass is not in the team.
“There are some big, big teams in this league and some big teams starting to crow again – a la Portsmouth – and then you’ve obviously got Ipswich who are top of the table. They were expected to be up there and have a solid start and love a clean sheet.”