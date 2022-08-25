News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

League One chairman namechecks Sheffield Wednesday in promotion discussion

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony touched on the squad depth at Sheffield Wednesday when discussing the early stages of the League One promotion battle.

By Alex Miller
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 3:03 pm

Speaking on his behind-the-scenes football podcast The Hard Truth, the Dublin-born businessman said he was refusing to get too excited by his side’s impressive start to the campaign, which saw them beat Wednesday 2-0 last week.

That was one of four wins Posh have collected as they sit second in the table, with only Ipswich Town ahead of them.

Read More

Read More
Sheffield Wednesday: Rotherham United injection rumour quashed as clarity is del...
Sheffield Wednesday are hoping to be in with a shout of promotion this season.

Most Popular

MacAnthony knows full well there are manic challenges ahead given the quality of teams in the third tier.

“You don't get carried away,” he said. “It's a start, you don't get carried away.

“It means nothing. I keep saying this.

“There are people saying Oxford have lost games, Wycombe have lost games. It doesn’t matter.

MORE: Why Mallik Wilks can be made for Sheffield Wednesday – and why Wednesday can be made for Wilks

“About two years ago we lost two of the first five. It doesn't matter."

There are seven former Premier League team in League One this season, each who have huge expectations of challenging for promotion this time out.

“It's a difficult league, it's full of big teams,” he continued.

MORE: Sheffield Wednesday players made available for transfer window exit – but it will be on Owls’ terms

“You know, Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday [vs Peterborough], you're looking at their players, looking at their bench – Bannan's not there, Windass is not in the team.

“There are some big, big teams in this league and some big teams starting to crow again – a la Portsmouth – and then you’ve obviously got Ipswich who are top of the table. They were expected to be up there and have a solid start and love a clean sheet.”

Darragh MacAnthonySheffieldPeterborough UnitedLeague One