Morecambe manager, Derek Adams, says that it’s not easy going up against the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, saying that ‘player for player it doesn’t equate’.

It’s been a rough run of away fixtures for the Shrimps of late, travelling to Ipswich Town and Derby County in their last two games on the road ahead of their visit to Hillsborough on Tuesday night.

Adams, who said that he’d spent less than £100,000 on transfer fees in his whole managerial career, admitted that it was tough going up teams like that in League One – also giving Darren Moore credit for the work that he’s done with his resources.

The Morecambe boss said before their trip to S6, “What’s complicated things is that we went to Ipswich, Derby and then Sheffield Wednesday - three teams who have got the biggest budget in the league, three teams that have not only got Championship football behind them but Premier League football behind them as well…

“When you play against a team like Sheffield Wednesday, with the abundance in talent that they have throughout the team, it’s never easy. Player for player it doesn’t equate, because the balance sheet will tell you that…

“We understand the players that they have, and we know that Darren Moore has done an excellent job there - he’s had the resources to do that, and we understand.”

Wednesday take on Morecambe at 7.45pm on Tuesday as they look to try and get back on top of the table once again.