Former Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper, Joe Wildsmith, says that he’s not a Wednesdayite this season – but says he’ll always wish them well when they’re not in competition.

Wildsmith came through the youth ranks at Hillsborough, and went on to make 89 appearances for his boyhood club before leaving for Derby County when his contract expired over the summer.

At this point in time only one goalkeeper in League One has picked up more clean sheets than the 27-year-old (13), and he admits that the one he achieved at Pride Park against his former club was ‘surreal’.

The shot-stopper also explained how, despite his years as a season-ticket holder at Hillsborough, his focus is now completely with his current club.

"It was a bit surreal and felt weird,” Wildsmith said of the 0-0 draw in December to Derbyshire Live. “I am a Sheffield boy. I was a season-ticket holder but when you become a footballer and you move teams, it's not that the affiliation is gone, but the fan aspect does leave you a little bit.

"You're just focusing on the team that you're playing for. Look, I'm not a Sheffield Wednesday fan this season. That's clear to me. I don't need to tell anyone that, and my focus is 100% with Derby County.

"If they're in another league or anything, then I’ll wish them well. But if we're in direct competition with them, then it's a no-brainer. But it was a strange feeling to come up against familiar faces and the fans they bring, but my focus is on Derby."

Joe Wildsmith kept one of his 13 clean sheets against Sheffield Wednesday this season. (Steve Ellis)

The Rams are currently nine points behind the Owls in fifth place in League One.

