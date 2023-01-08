One Sheffield Wednesday star is in WhoScored’s Best XI so far this season

After play-off heartbreak last season that saw Sheffield Wednesday forced to endure another season in League One, things are looking up for them this time round as they target a return to the Championship. The Owls currently sit second in the table - five points behind Plymouth Argyle.

Darren Moore’s side have been exceptional at times this season and have the second best defence in the league, conceding only 18 goals, and also claiming one of the best attacks with an impressive 45 goals scored. The club have undoubtedly been one of the best sides in the third tier across the current campaign and arguably have a crop of the biggest stars in the league too.

We have taken a look at the best XI from League One so far this season based on WhoScored’s player ratings, including one Sheffield Wednesday that will come as no surprise to fans...

1. GK - Michael Cooper (Plymouth Argyle) WhoScored rating: 7.1 Photo Sales

2. RB - Shaun Rooney (Fleetwood Town) WhoScored rating: 7.2 Photo Sales

3. CB - Eiran Cashin (Derby County) WhoScored rating: 7.5 Photo Sales

4. CB - Caleb Taylor (Cheltenham Town) WhoScored rating: 7.2 Photo Sales