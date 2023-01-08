Wowee. Woweewoowa. What a night.
Great performances all over the field – tigers they were. Josh WIndass’ double, Cammy Dawson’s reaction saves, the defence.. George Byers’ turn.
Here’s our ratings for Wednesday after their latest – unforgettable – encounter..
1. Cameron Dawson - 9
Great save on seven minutes at short range to deny Isak did well to do the same again with his knees as the Swede broke clear. The short-range reaction save to deny Anderson was equally good. "One of our own," they sang. Special stuff on a special evening for the lifelong Wednesdayite.
Photo: UGC/Steve Ellis
2. Dominic Iorfa - 9
A strong and imperious defensive performance that showed Iorfa at his very best. Rusty in possession early doors perhaps - understandable after a little time out - but his defensive numbers on the night were remarkable. Pace, power, aerial ability - Iorfa showed every bit of his talent.
Photo: UGC/Steve Ellis
3. Mark McGuinness - 9
Got to grips with £59m man Isak early doors - and gave little ground. Headed a good Newcastle chance clear after Dawson got himself into a pickle outside his box and made two classy last-ditch tackles. We're going to miss that lad.
Photo: UGC / Steve Ellis
4. Reece James - 9
Set the tone with an early tackle that took the crowd with it. Just looks very tidy in every aspect and seems to read the game beautifully - what a footballer. Blackpool must have some very good left-backs.
Photo: UGC/Steve Ellis