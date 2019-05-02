This is it, the final column of the season and it’s fair to say it’s been a game of two halves, sorry for the laboured cliché but it’s true. So what did we learn this season?

Communication is vital

The club, the chairman and the fans have come to an understanding that being part of Sheffield Wednesday means sharing what’s happening. From the hidden transfer embargo, Katrien Meire’s controversial appointment, Jos Luhukay’s devastatingly poor judgement on the selection of players to the vitriolic December Fans’ Forum, it’s fair to say that communication wasn’t our strong point.

Since Luhukay’s departure Mr Chansiri has learned that it’s better to have Wednesdayites on side and that means transparency. The Owls’ dealt with Steve Bruce’s delayed appointment brilliantly, they were clear about why it was happening and it galvanised the fanbase against our critics. We just want to be kept in the loop

Our fans are still divided

Having said the above our fans are still divided on many things. There have been mass discussions about what it means to be a Wednesdayite, modern or traditional. It’s been like Brexit with retro football shirts. This erupted again after Mr Chansiri’s congratulatory statement to the dark side of Sheffield’s promotion to the Premier League. The side of those who thought it was classy against those who thought it was an abomination, were clear to see. It’s wasted energy to turn in on ourselves.

We can score worldies

Our goals were ridiculous this season and it was an absolute joy to watch.

Too much change is not a good thing

Luhukay failed to grasp that wholesale changes of a team does not work in the Championship. If you’re in it for the long haul and have the time to create a youthful squad then brilliant but we all know that each season you lose money in the Championship is just a step backwards towards FFP prison.

If we’d had our senior players starting matches at the beginning of the season…well we all know the end of that sentence.

We’re ready to take on next season

I’m excited because we know what we need to do next season and it feels like we are almost ready. It’s going to be a good summer.