Dominic Iorfa makes big admission about Sheffield Wednesday team-mate Keiren Westwood

Dominic Iorfa has lavished praise on Keiren Westwood by describing the Owls star as "one of the best goalkeepers" he has worked with.

Westwood, frozen out by then Wednesday boss Jos Luhukay in the first half of the season, has helped restore some much-needed solidity to their defence since returning to the team just before Christmas.

Sheffield Wednesday star Keiren Westwood

Defender Iorfa told The Star: "He has been one of the best ‘keepers in the Championship for a number of years and he has shown that again this season."

Westwood, whose present Owls contract expires this summer, has played an influential role in Wednesday's revival, recording 11 shut outs in 20 outings.

There is plenty more to come from Owls, warns Steve Bruce

"He has been really good," admitted Iorfa, who will miss the start of the 2019/20 campaign following his dismissal at Preston North End last weekend. "He is one of the best ‘keepers I have played with.

"It’s clear to see how good he is at shot-stopping but what a lot of people don’t see is his organisation. He is always constantly barking at defenders, go left go right, which makes a difference and that help can be massive."

Westwood is a commanding presence in between the sticks, according to Iorfa.

He said: "Keiren is loud. Playing with him, it’s good to know he is behind you saying ‘Dom do this, don’t switch off. It makes a difference and I am a lot more confident knowing that he can be there to make a big save as well."

A knee injury picked up in the warm-up at Norwich City ruled Westwood out for two matches. He resumed full training last week but manager Steve Bruce opted to stick with Cameron Dawson against Preston.

Since then, Bruce has suggested third-choice shot-stopper Joe Wildsmith could play in Sunday's season finale at home to Queens Park Rangers as he continues to assess the options at his disposal.

Michael Hector wins player of the year award