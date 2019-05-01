There is still plenty more to come from Sheffield Wednesday, warns boss Steve Bruce

From looking nervously over their shoulder to flirting with the play-offs.

Steve Bruce has masterminded a remarkable turnaround in Sheffield Wednesday's fortunes.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Bruce

Only Sheffield United, Norwich City, Aston Villa and West Bromwich Albion have accrued more than the 29 points the Owls have garnered under Bruce's astute leadership in the past 17 matches.

Their superb run of form raised hopes of a potential top-six finish.

However, Saturday's thrilling draw at Preston North End killed off their lingering play-off hopes.

But victory over Queens Park Rangers this weekend would ensure Wednesday end a rollercoaster campaign in ninth position.

Owls boss Bruce said: "I am delighted. The team has done very well. If you take our form since Christmas, we would probably be in the promotion places.

"I would envisage we would be there or thereabouts. The chairman will say we should in the top two!

“I think we would be there or thereabouts (on current form) and that has got to be aim at a club like this so that is we will try to achieve."

Although Bruce is encouraged by the progress Wednesday have made in a short space of time, he is refusing to get carried away.

"There is a certain level of expectation when you walk through the door here," he said.

"This club has had a tough 12 to 18 months and it has had a decent three months.

"But there is still a bit of work to be done. We can still get better and that's what we have got to try and do if we can."

