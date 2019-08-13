The Sheffield Wednesday star who caretaker boss Lee Bullen thinks goes under the radar

Reach has played on the right hand side of a front three and in central midfield in the Owls' victories over Reading and Barnsley.

The former Middlesbrough man was shuffled into the middle of the park last weekend following Barry Bannan's late withdrawal due to injury.

Reach has been deployed in a number of different positions since moving to Hillsborough nearly three years ago, including left-back, left wing back and in the No 10 role.

Bullen, who took over the Owls on a temporary basis last month, told The Star: "Adam is so, so effective in the jobs he does because he does both attacking and the defensive roles brilliantly for the team.

"He works so hard. The amount of miles he covers during the 90 minutes is fantastic. He is so highly appreciated by his teammates.

"It is such a bonus to have Adam in the squad because he is so adaptable. He can produce fantastic performances in various positions."

Reach partnered Kieran Lee and Sam Hutchinson in midfield as Wednesday defeated league new boys Barnsley 2-0 after goals from debutant Jacob Murphy and Steven Fletcher.

"Our two wingers grabbed all the headlines against Barnsley but Adam, a little bit like Kieran Lee, goes under the radar half the time," said Bullen. "He is such an influential player in the group just like Kieran Lee in a quiet and measured type of way.

"He has a big affect on the team and, for any coach, it is absolutely brilliant to have players like that.

"They don't want the headlines. They don't try and crave the adulation and everything like that. They just go about their business in such a professional way.

Owls midfielders Adam Reach and Sam Hutchinson

"We are lucky we have got quite a few players like that who get on with their job so quietly and diligently.