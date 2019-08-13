Sam Winnall makes big claim about the mood in Sheffield Wednesday's squad

Spirits are high and confidence is building following Wednesday's strong start to the 2019/20 campaign.

Lee Bullen's men have picked up maximum points from their opening two league fixtures and currently lead the way in the Championship on goal difference.

Speaking on the Sporting Life Championship podcast at the club’s Middlewood Road training ground yesterday, Winnall, who joined the Owls in January 2017, said: "To be fair to them, the lads have been brilliant all through pre-season. Everyone came back in such good condition.

Owls striker Sam Winnall is still waiting to make his first appearance of the season (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

"Everyone is really fit. There is not one person in the squad that you can look at and think they are not pulling their weight. Everyone is in great nick and you have seen that in the results now.

"It was a great result for us at Reading in the first game of the season and we have backed that up with another home win, which is great for the fans.

"Things are going well and everyone is positive. The mood around the camp is great. It is as good as I have ever known it to be honest. Things are looking really positive for the lads and really positive for the football club at the moment."

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For Winnall, he is still waiting patiently for an opportunity to shine, having not been included in the match-day squads against either Reading or his former club Barnsley.

But the hard-working centre-forward is determined to stay positive.

"I am just thankful that I am fully fit now," said Winnall. "I am coming off a season which was blighted by injuries.

"Just to be fully fit and feeling back sharp, fit and strong in itself is a blessing because I know what it feels like when you don't feel great.

"I have not played as many minutes as I would have wanted to but I understand there is competition at this level and it is tough.

"I have got to be patient and wait for my opportunity but the main positive is I am feeling really good within myself."