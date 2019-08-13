What new signing David Bates will bring to Sheffield Wednesday

The big centre-back was not included in the squad for Saturday's impressive victory over Barnsley.

But fellow new arrivals Jacob Murphy and Massimo Luongo featured in the South Yorkshire derby. Murphy, brought in on loan from Newcastle United until the end of the season, was not pencilled in to start but Barry Bannan's late withdrawal through injury forced caretaker manager Lee Bullen to change his plans. The wide man enjoyed a dream debut, scoring after just 100 seconds and he also played his part in Steven Fletcher's goal on the hour mark.

Luongo was introduced in the 80th minute and he went close to getting on the scoresheet himself as the Owls finished strongly.

Sheffuield Wednesday new signing David Bates

On Bates' absence, Bullen told The Star: "I took everything into account from the long day David had travelling over from Germany on the Thursday to the fact that he only had one training session going into the game. Jacob [Murphy] had come up early on the Thursday and Luongo was done the day before.

"It was also a home game and I would rather go more offensive on the bench than defensive.

"David understood the situation and knows he will get his opportunities."

Bates, capped four times by Scotland, is on a season long-loan from German club Hamburg. After leaving Rangers in 2018, he signed a four-year with Hamburg and made 28 appearances last term as they missed out on promotion.

Bates, who started his career at hometown club Raith Rovers before having loan spells with East Stirling, Brechin and Rangers, seemed set to join Wigan Athletic last week before the Owls entered the running and pipped the Latics to his signature.

Bullen said: "We needed more defensive cover at centre-back so bringing in a 22-year-old with the experience David has got is fantastic from our point of view. He is a young lad. He has still got a lot to learn and still willing to learn.

"He has got a lot of hunger in his mind.

"When you have handled the atmosphere of Ibrox and played for a club the size of Hamburg in Germany, I think coming to Sheffield Wednesday is one that excites him and he is really looking forward to getting involved in the environment here."

The 48-year-old has backed Bates to cope with the rigours of the Championship.

"He is a very good age, a good size and is used to the physical side of things having played in the Scottish Premier League," stressed Bullen.

"When you have played for a club the size of Rangers, you are always a target. You are always a team that everybody wants to beat so he will have had to handle that pressure as a young player.

"He has done well on occasions and done well enough to get himself involved in the Scotland national team as well.

"For me, to bring in someone of that age and with the hunger to get involved in the Championship down here is great.

"The Championship will be new to him. People watch it up the road but I think it is also an exciting one for him.